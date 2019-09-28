Video: Why weak business investment isn't Trump's fault (and why he can't fix it)

Author: Adam Button | Category: Education

Weak business investment isn't about tariffs, trade or 'uncertainty'

Central bankers worldwide are lamenting weak business investment.

They think it's because of worries about global growth due to tariffs and the US-China trade war. They're wrong. The reason is obvious, but it's taboo to talk about.


