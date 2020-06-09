10 year yields about to be anchored by Central banks?

Borrowing costs to be managed

Gov'ts around the world are now massively ramping up their levels of borrowing to manage the COVID-19 crisis. This borrowing is going to extend beyond the short ends of the yield curves, so central banks are not going to want to see borrowing costs for 10 years and beyond start moving higher.





Will this mean the Fed will start to mention yield curve control tomorrow? If they do, then that should weigh on the dollar as it will not benefit from the yield curve advantage. The RBA and the BOJ are already controlling the curve- BOJ keeping 10 year yields around 0% and the RBA 3 year yields at 0.25%. Will the Fed follow suit or at least signal a willingness to follow suit.





If I could manoeuvre my mortgage rate down, I would. So, central banks will obviously want to keep their borrowing rates down too.