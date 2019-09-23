7 factors buttressing the bullish gold market environment

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A brief note via Citi on the gold market, the positive factors for it (numbering is mine, I may have doubled up on a couple but I like "7" … )

  • 1. Low(er) for interest rates
  • 2. escalating global recession risks
  • 3. (exacerbated by US-China trade tensions)
  • 4. heightened geopolitical rifts
  • 5 & 6. amid rich equity and credit market valuations
  • 7. strong central bank and investor buying activity
are all combining to buttress a bullish gold market environment.
We now expect spot gold prices to trade stronger for longer.

And, as for the risk to gold: 
  • However, if a hawkish turn from the FOMC may pull back the gold price
