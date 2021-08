Earthquake centered 66 km SE of Bobon, Philippines

Bobon is on Samar Island and given the coordinates, it sounds like the epicenter is on land. However the USGS website pegs it further south than that and much closer to Davao City.





Update: The USGS is now placing the location 63 km directly east of Pondaguitan and has lowered the magnitude slightly to 7.1. That location makes much more sense.