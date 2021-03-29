Details on this at the petrochemical facility in Balongan, West Java, are still thin, the explosion happened a few hours ago.

Media reports are of a "colossal explosion has obliterated an oil refinery in Indonesia"

Indonesia's state-owned oil and gas enterprise, Pertamina owns the refinery.

It supplies petro-chem products to others in Asia as well as Indonesia





Its thought to be a terrorist-related attack after bombings of churches over the weekend in Indonesia.











