A "colossal explosion has obliterated an oil refinery in Indonesia"

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Details on this at the petrochemical facility in Balongan, West Java, are still thin, the explosion happened a few hours ago.

Media reports are of a  "colossal explosion has obliterated an oil refinery in Indonesia"
Indonesia's state-owned oil and gas enterprise, Pertamina owns the refinery.
It supplies petro-chem products to others in Asia as well as Indonesia

Its thought to be a terrorist-related attack after bombings of churches over the weekend in Indonesia.

indonesia refinery explosion

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose