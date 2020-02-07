A further 41 people aboard the cruise ship in quarantine in Japan have tested positive for the coronavirus

You might recall it was initially 10, then up to 20 yesterday.

Now at 61 aboard this one ship

Figures from Japan's health ministry - Asahi TV report (via Reuters ) 

'Risk is getting beaten down on this, US stock futures on Globex (SP500 is down 10 point or so)

AUD/JPY getting a caning:
