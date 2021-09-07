A little bit of everything ahead of North American trading

The market is showing mixed tones on the day

Equities

European indices are marked lower as the gains yesterday look to be pared back slightly while US futures are still relatively steady near unchanged levels for the most part.





Bonds

10-year Treasury yields are up nearly 5 bps close to 1.37%, closing in on the double-top just below 1.38%. That is a key technical region to watch as the market starts to liven up this week and that could have broader implications for other asset classes too.





FX

The dollar is keeping a little higher on the balance of things as it holds little changed against the euro and franc but is maintaining decent gains against the likes of the pound, loonie, aussie and kiwi in European morning trade.





The pound is continuing a bit of a struggle to start the week while the loonie looks to be weighed down by lower oil prices as WTI falls by over 1% to $68.40.





Commodities

The silver squeeze yesterday amid thin markets offered something interesting but amid higher yields today, base metals are struggling with gold down 0.8% to $1,809 and silver down 1.6% to $24.29 currently.





Cryptocurrencies

