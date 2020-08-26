A mixed, quiet tone in European morning trade so far

The dollar is mixed with the risk mood not hinting at much so far today









EUR/USD briefly moved close to test 1.1800 but is hovering around 1.1810-20 levels currently, with near-term topside limited by its 100-hour moving average @ 1.1821.







Other major currencies aren't doing a whole lot, with the kiwi advancing slightly to one-week highs but NZD/USD is testing some resistance @ 0.6570:





That said, the trading range for NZD/USD is contained within 30 pips with most dollar pairs holding a 30-40 pips range thus far in trading today.





Elsewhere, European equities are mildly higher but not really pushing a firm risk-on agenda. US futures are seen more flat and disinterested so far on the session.





Treasury yields are keeping higher but off earlier highs, with 10-year yields now up by 1.5 bps to 0.698% down from a high of 0.717% earlier in the day.





It is pretty much just a noisy session for the most part as the market starts to gear up for the anticipation of the Jackson Hole symposium in the second-half of the week.





The greenback is trading mixed across the board but the ranges are continuing to stay more tight and narrow in European morning trade for the most part.