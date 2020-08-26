A mixed, quiet tone in European morning trade so far

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The dollar is mixed with the risk mood not hinting at much so far today

The greenback is trading mixed across the board but the ranges are continuing to stay more tight and narrow in European morning trade for the most part.

WCRS 26-08
EUR/USD briefly moved close to test 1.1800 but is hovering around 1.1810-20 levels currently, with near-term topside limited by its 100-hour moving average @ 1.1821.

Other major currencies aren't doing a whole lot, with the kiwi advancing slightly to one-week highs but NZD/USD is testing some resistance @ 0.6570:
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

NZD/USD H1 26-08
That said, the trading range for NZD/USD is contained within 30 pips with most dollar pairs holding a 30-40 pips range thus far in trading today.

Elsewhere, European equities are mildly higher but not really pushing a firm risk-on agenda. US futures are seen more flat and disinterested so far on the session.

Treasury yields are keeping higher but off earlier highs, with 10-year yields now up by 1.5 bps to 0.698% down from a high of 0.717% earlier in the day.

It is pretty much just a noisy session for the most part as the market starts to gear up for the anticipation of the Jackson Hole symposium in the second-half of the week.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose