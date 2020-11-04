Subscription Confirmed!
Forex Orders
FX option expiries for Wednesday November 04 at the 10am NY cut (light one coming up)
FX option expiries for Tuesday November 03 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Monday November 02 at the 10am NY cut
Look for US dollar buying at the month-end fix
FX option expiries for Friday October 30 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda says BOJ will maintain current policy easing
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.6771 (vs. yesterday at 6.6957)
Bank of Japan minutes (September meeting)
RBA's Lowe: Australian dollar not a long way from fundamentals
RBA's Lowe: Not saying negative rates will never happen, just extraordinarily unlikely