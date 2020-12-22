A senior US senator says the Russia hack of US Treasury is worse than initially thought
A statement to the Wall Street Journal from the ranking Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, Sen. Ron Wyden
- Suspected Russian hackers compromised dozens of Treasury Department email accounts
- had broken into systems in the Treasury Department's Departmental Offices division, home to the highest-ranking officials
- Treasury Department still doesn’t know all of the activity the hackers engaged in or precisely what information was stolen
The above is the gist of the Journal report, but here is the link if you'd like more.