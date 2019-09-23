A very quick snippet on why the US dollar is more attractive than the euro and yen

Via a longer piece from Nordea on the Fed and ECN balance sheets, these few words seem to be where we are at in a nutshell ….

we ultimately think that USD liquidity is king (no one needs all the damn EURs and JPYs that ECB and BoJ are printing)



Oh dear :-D

----

OK, here is a little more that, while less pithy, is even more interesting, it follows on from the above:

we have found some interesting patterns on TLTRO-settlement days.

On days when EUR liquidity has entered the financial system in size via TLTROs, it has often been a good idea to be long EURCHF and short EURSEK (81% hit ratio) - i.e. risk on!

The first TLTRO-III allotment was though a yuuuge disappointment (a mere 3.4bn EUR), so we don't expect a big effect when the liquidity enters the system on Wednesday the 25th.





