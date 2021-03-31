ADP employment change 517K vs 550K estimate
ADP employment change for March 2021
The ADP employment change for March 2021 came in at 517K vs 550K estimate
- prior month 176K vs 117k previously reported
- small businesses added 174K
- medium businesses added 188K
- Large businesses added 155K
- Goods producing +80 K
- Services, +437K
- construction, +32K vs. -6K last
- manufacturing 49K vs -7K last
- natural resources -1K vs 3K last
- trade transportation, 92 vs 61K last
- information -7K vs. -3K last
- financial activity 9K vs 2K last
- professional and businesses services 83K vs. 33K last
- education and health 68K vs 39K last
- leisure and hospitality 169K vs 51K last
- Other 22K vss 4K last
The US employment data will be released on Friday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics with the average estimate somewhere around 650K. The unemployment rates is expected to dip to around 6% from 6.2% last