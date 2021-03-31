ADP employment change 517K vs 550K estimate

The ADP employment change for March 2021 came in at 517K vs 550K estimate

prior month 176K vs 117k previously reported



small businesses added 174K



medium businesses added 188K

Large businesses added 155K

Goods producing +80 K

Services, +437K

construction, +32K vs. -6K last



manufacturing 49K vs -7K last



natural resources -1K vs 3K last



trade transportation, 92 vs 61K last



information -7K vs. -3K last



financial activity 9K vs 2K last



professional and businesses services 83K vs. 33K last



education and health 68K vs 39K last



leisure and hospitality 169K vs 51K last



Other 22K vss 4K last

The US employment data will be released on Friday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics with the average estimate somewhere around 650K. The unemployment rates is expected to dip to around 6% from 6.2% last