ADP September US employment +568K vs +428K expected

The September 2021 US employment report from ADP





Prior was 374K (revised to 340K)



Small business +63K vs +86K prior

Midsized +115K vs +149K prior

Large +390K vs +138K prior

Goods producing +102K vs +45K prior

Service providing +446K vs +329K prior



Non-farm payrolls are expected at 473K on Friday. The ADP report has a poor track record of predicting non-farm payrolls, particularly since the pandemic, but last month it did foreshadow a soft reading. Whether that's luck or whether that's improved tracking is something we'll find out on Friday but I don't think anyone is putting too much stock in ADP at the moment. The market reaction has been minimal.





