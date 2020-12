Prior was +365K (revised to +404K)



Goods producing +31K vs +17K prior

Service providing +276K vs +348K prior

Full report



This is a miss and highlights some of the downside risks for non-farm payrolls on Friday. The problem is that this report has done a poor job of forecasting the government data in the pandemic era.





The market reaction to this report has been minimal but with a minor risk off tone.