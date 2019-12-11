Ahead of the FOMC Wednesday we get the US inflation report for November

Preview of the US Nov CPI, due at 1330gmt on 11 December 2019

(ps. Friday will bring retail sales data, another data point of focus)





A couple of quick previews. Via RBC:

Headline CPI should decelerate (to about 0.1%) after a robust 0.4% m/m print last month. Gasoline prices slipped on the month by about -1.4% and although less than the seasonal norm, this will add little to topline inflation.

Core prices are likely to remain benign at about 0.1%. Note that medical care prices posted an outsized seasonal gain last month and we look for some sequential easing here.

Scotia:

Core CPI inflation is expected to remain at 2.3% y/y.

Core CPI inflation has averaged 0.7 percentage points higher than core PCE inflation over the past five years and the recent spread has been similar. By corollary, this suggests that a core CPI reading that remains unchanged around 2.3% would point to core PCE inflation that remains well below the Fed's 2% inflation target at around 1.6% y/y and certainly nowhere close to demonstrating that the target is symmetrical after years of undershooting.

Job growth has come on strong and wage growth has accelerated a touch, but the Fed's price stability mandate remains a distant goal.

















