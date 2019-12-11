Ahead of the FOMC Wednesday we get the US inflation report for November

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Preview of the US Nov CPI,  due at 1330gmt on 11 December 2019 

(ps. Friday will bring retail sales data, another data point of focus)

A couple of quick previews. Via RBC:
  • Headline CPI should decelerate (to about 0.1%) after a robust 0.4% m/m print last month. Gasoline prices slipped on the month by about -1.4% and although less than the seasonal norm, this will add little to topline inflation.
  • Core prices are likely to remain benign at about 0.1%. Note that medical care prices posted an outsized seasonal gain last month and we look for some sequential easing here. 
Scotia:
  • Core CPI inflation is expected to remain at 2.3% y/y. 
  • Core CPI inflation has averaged 0.7 percentage points higher than core PCE inflation over the past five years and the recent spread has been similar. By corollary, this suggests that a core CPI reading that remains unchanged around 2.3% would point to core PCE inflation that remains well below the Fed's 2% inflation target at around 1.6% y/y and certainly nowhere close to demonstrating that the target is symmetrical after years of undershooting. 
  • Job growth has come on strong and wage growth has accelerated a touch, but the Fed's price stability mandate remains a distant goal.




