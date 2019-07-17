Alcoa cuts aluminum demand forecast, citing lower demand

Not a great sign for the global economy

From Alcoa:





"Global aluminum demand growth for 2019 is estimated to range between 1.25 percent and 2.25 percent, down from 2 percent to 3 percent in the previous quarter, driven by lower demand in both China and the world ex-China due to trade tensions and macroeconomic headwinds," they said in the quarterly report.





At the same time, they continue to forecast that inventories continue to decline and are forecast to end the year at levels not seen since before 2008.

