All 50 US states are pausing the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine - J&J to pause usage in Europe

The vast majority of vaccinations in the US use either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine products.

So this will impact, but at the margin only.





All 50 US states are pausing the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine after CDC AND FDA recommendations. J&J vaccine has been associated with rare negative reactions, although there is of course a question of causation.





Also - J&J have delayed their vaccine rollout in Europe in response and will also pause trials.





---

Concerns over J&J vaccines came to the fore on Tuesday US time, this news flowing on from then.