Always the optimists: Sterling bulls buy ahead of the weekend

Hope for a breakthrough springs eternal





Sterling has been a weekend trade for months because of the ever-present risks surrounding a Brexit deal.





This weekend, that's particularly true. You never know when the real 'deadline' is surrounding European talks but leaders in the UK and EU want some progress on the weekend or early next week. Ostensibly, that's so everything can be voted, translated and ready for December 31. Of course, there's always a way around that so deadlines can be fudged.







The mode today though and last Friday is optimism. Cable is near the best levels of the day, up 32 pips to 1.3293.

