Amazon is to sell $18.5 billion of bonds in an eight part deal

The amount is higher than the $15 billion expected

Adding to the supply in the debt instruments, is Amazon is coming to the market with $18.5 billion of bonds in a eight part deal. The amount is larger than expected ($15/$16 billion). 

T-Mobile is also coming to market with $3B of issues (from $2B estimate).

The supply - on top of the treasury refunding which will get started tomorrow - has kicked up yields. The 10 year yield is now up 2.5 basis points at 1.602%. The high reach 1.6038%. The 30 year is up 4.32 basis points at 2.320%. It's high yield reached 2.3217%

