Another Australian state widens access to vaccinations for all adults

Around half of Australia's population is currently under lockdown orders due to the COVID-19 wave of infections.

Over the weekend one of Australia's states, Victoria, announced wider vaccine availability:

South Australia will become the first state to open availability for the Covid-19 Pfizer vaccine to 16-39 year olds

from Monday 16 August

"Vaccination is our pathway out of the pandemic and will help keep our state safe and economy strong"

SA recently exited lockdown.












