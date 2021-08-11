Another Australian state widens access to vaccinations for all adults
Around half of Australia's population is currently under lockdown orders due to the COVID-19 wave of infections.
Over the weekend one of Australia's states, Victoria, announced wider vaccine availability:
South Australia now, similar: South Australia to offer Pfizer jabs for everyone aged 16-39
- South Australia will become the first state to open availability for the Covid-19 Pfizer vaccine to 16-39 year olds
- from Monday 16 August
- "Vaccination is our pathway out of the pandemic and will help keep our state safe and economy strong"
SA recently exited lockdown.