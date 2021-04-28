Apple reports EPS $1.40 versus estimate $0.99. Revenues $89.58 billion versus 77.30 billion estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Apple earnings.  Stock closed at $133.58 down $0.81 or -0.60%. The stock trading up 1.2% at $135.20 prerelease

  • EPS $1.40 versus estimate $0.99
  • Revenues $89.58 billion versus estimate $77.3 billion
  • iPhones revenues of $47.938 billion versus $41.49 billion estimate
  • iPad $7.81 billion versus estimate $5.65 billion
  • Mac revenues $9.10 billion versus estimate $6.80 billion
  • Services $16.901 billion versus $15.57 billion estimate
  • Wearables, home and accessories $7.84 billion versus estimate $7.52 billion
  • Cash pile $204.37 billion
  • Apple boost quarterly dividend to $0.22 per share from 20.5 cents per share
  • Authorized boost of $90 billion to existing buyback program
  • The stock is trading up $4.66 or 3.49% at $138.24
