Apple reports EPS $1.40 versus estimate $0.99. Revenues $89.58 billion versus 77.30 billion estimate
Apple earnings. Stock closed at $133.58 down $0.81 or -0.60%. The stock trading up 1.2% at $135.20 prerelease
- EPS $1.40 versus estimate $0.99
- Revenues $89.58 billion versus estimate $77.3 billion
- iPhones revenues of $47.938 billion versus $41.49 billion estimate
- iPad $7.81 billion versus estimate $5.65 billion
- Mac revenues $9.10 billion versus estimate $6.80 billion
- Services $16.901 billion versus $15.57 billion estimate
- Wearables, home and accessories $7.84 billion versus estimate $7.52 billion
- Cash pile $204.37 billion
- Apple boost quarterly dividend to $0.22 per share from 20.5 cents per share
- Authorized boost of $90 billion to existing buyback program
- The stock is trading up $4.66 or 3.49% at $138.24
