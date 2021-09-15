Apple supplier Foxconn's electric vehicle collaboration with Chinese startup Byton has been put on hold
Japan media, Nikkei with the report, saying the Foxconn has pulled back due to Byton's "worsening financial situation".
- Foxconn announced in January it had hooked up with Byton
- plans were to bring its first EV into mass production by the Q1 2022
Nikkie reports:
- Multiple people familiar with the matter, however, say that the project was halted after less than six months and that the Taiwanese company has since shifted its focus to other ongoing EV projects, such as a joint venture with Thai oil and gas company PTT.
Link to the Nikkei is here (may be gated)