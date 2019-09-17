Aramco tells customers that some October oil loadings to be delayed
They have also asked some customers to take different grades of oil
There are a couple of reports on this now but this is from Bloomberg, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
The report says that Saudi Aramco has notified at least four customers that some crude deliveries in early October will be delayed to later in the month. But the customers will still receive the full contracted volumes.
It is one of the few early signs so far we're seeing of any potential disruption from the attacks over the weekend but as far as that goes, this is rather minimal - though still a factor underpinning oil prices no less.
We'll have to see how deep the issue runs and maybe the Saudi oil minister will give us a better understanding later on in the day.