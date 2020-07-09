Arizona case count rises 3.7% which equals 7 day average

Arizona coronavirus statistics are being released

case count rises 3.7% which equals the 7 day average



number of cases total rise by 4057



number of deaths equal 75 bringing total to 2038. That is up from 36 yesterday



ICU capacity fell to 89% from 91% yesterday



There were 11,931 PCE test with a positivity rate of around 34% (4057/11931).

Yesterday the New York Times reported the places with the most coronavirus cases per million residents over the previous 7 days. The state of Arizona led the way:









