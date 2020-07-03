Arizona coronavirus cases 4433 vs 3333 yesterday

Coronavirus data for July 3, 2020

Cases up 5.1% vs 4.7% seven-day average



Cases were 3333 yesterday and a record 4878 the day before

Deaths 31 vs 37 yesterday and 88 a day earlier

ICU beds in use rise 2 percentage points to 91%

Hospitalizations rise by record 75 to record 3013



It's the second-worst day on record for new cases and positive cases are running around 25%.