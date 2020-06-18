Arizona reports a record 2519 new coronavirus cases

Arizona is a hotspot for coronavirus now





The detailed statistics from Arizona - a new hotspot for the coronavirus - are showing:





Confirmed Cases: 43,443

Daily Case Increase: 2,519 (+6.2%)(record)

Confirmed Deaths: 1,271

New Deaths: 32

PCR Tests: 379,374

New PCRs: 13,528

Antibody Tests: 138,292

New Antibody Tests: 2,175

prev. case increase:6/11 +4.7%

6/3 +4.6%

President Trump is on a collision course with the state's increase in cases as he will be holding a rally next week (July 23) in Phoenix..



