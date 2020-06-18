Arizona reports a record 2519 new coronavirus cases

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Arizona is a hotspot for coronavirus now


The detailed statistics from Arizona - a new hotspot for the coronavirus - are showing:

  • Confirmed Cases: 43,443
  • Daily Case Increase: 2,519 (+6.2%)(record)
  • Confirmed Deaths: 1,271
  • New Deaths: 32
  • PCR Tests: 379,374
  • New PCRs: 13,528
  • Antibody Tests: 138,292
  • New Antibody Tests: 2,175
  • prev. case increase:6/11 +4.7%
  • 6/3 +4.6%
President Trump is on a collision course with the state's increase in cases as he will be holding a rally next week (July 23) in Phoenix..

