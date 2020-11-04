Arizona swinging Bidens way

77% of vote in

With 77.3% of expected votes counted in Maricopa County in Arizona, Trump has 44.6%, Biden has 54.2%. As Maricopa County goes so does Arizona.







For the state Biden leads by 54.9% vs. 43.8% for Trump. Arizona has 11 electoral votes.





Incumbent Sen. Martha McSally was behind Democratic challenger Mark Kelly by a healthy amount in the polls. If Biden continues to lead, that Senate seat could see a flip.







According to Nate Silver, Kelly leads McSally 55/44. If Kelly wins, that would put Dems swinging 2 seats and GOP swinging 1 seat in the Senate.







