Asia FX - analysts weigh in on US-China trade negotiations

A few views about on where to and when for these ongoing US-China talks.

Via Reuters:





SocGen say:

"Judging from Trump's comments, an agreement will have to wait at least until the weekend,"

Weekend? We should be so lucky …





Further:



"I think markets are betting that a likely compromise will be to continue to negotiate on tariffs. If that turns out to be the case, we could see buy-on-rumour-sell-on-fact type of selling in the dollar/yen"

MUFG comments:

"The market is believing that the December tariffs won't be activated"

---

The optimism continues. Markets have been disappointed again and again by US-China developments. I wonder how they'll go this time. Maybe its different.