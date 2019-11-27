Asia FX - analysts weigh in on US-China trade negotiations

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A few views about on where to and when for these ongoing US-China talks.

Via Reuters:

SocGen say:
  • "Judging from Trump's comments, an agreement will have to wait at least until the weekend," 
Weekend? We should be so lucky … 

Further:
  • "I think markets are betting that a likely compromise will be to continue to negotiate on tariffs. If that turns out to be the case, we could see buy-on-rumour-sell-on-fact type of selling in the dollar/yen"
MUFG comments:
  • "The market is believing that the December tariffs won't be activated" 
---
The optimism continues. Markets have been disappointed again and again by US-China developments. I wonder how they'll go this time. Maybe its different. 

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose