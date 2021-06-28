Asia Monday morning FX update - GBP holding a few points gain
There was a little movement early on with a weaker AUD as Sydney went into a two-week lockdown.
GBP on the other hand popped a few points higher, there is not any clear catalyst but perhaps the new Health Secretary and his relationship with the Chancellor is assisting (I reckon I'm clutching at straws, but here you go):
Little change elsewhere across major FX rates.
BTC has been a mover, lower over the weekend:
