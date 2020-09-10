AstraZeneca CEO says that coronavirus vaccine is still possible by year-end

Subscription Confirmed!
Technical Analysis
EUR/USD sits below 1.1800 with the ECB meeting tomorrow a key focus ahead
Pound stays under pressure with UK set to publish internal market bill today
USD/CAD forms an early double-bottom and breaks the trend line
Dollar, yen keep firmer as risk assets shudder
It will be difficult to change euro upward trend despite ECB concern - Nomura
Forex Orders
FX option expiries for Thursday September 10 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Wednesday September 09 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Tuesday, September 8 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Monday the 7th of September at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Friday, September 4 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
BOJ expected to offer a more upbeat take on the economy next week - report
ECB monetary policy meeting today - all the previews in one spot
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.8331 (vs. yesterday at 6.8423)
A four point ECB preview (#4 is EUR jawboning)
ECB monetary policy meeting preview