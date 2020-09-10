AstraZeneca CEO says that coronavirus vaccine is still possible by year-end

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Remarks by AstraZeneca CEO, Pascal Soriot


  • Liability waivers on coronavirus vaccine are typical in a pandemic
  • We will supply vaccines to countries at the same time to ensure fair and equitable distribution
The whole vaccine race is so highly politicised that it wouldn't be surprising if this happens despite the latest setback suffered by the firm earlier in the week here

All it takes is one of the private firms to "successfully" develop one and you can bet that other "breakthroughs" are going to happen around the same period of time.

Also, note how confident Soriot is with his wording i.e. "We will supply vaccines..."
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose