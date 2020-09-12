AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine clinical trials to resume in the UK.

News now that AstraZeneca said it received notification from the UK's Medicines Health Regulatory Authority that it was safe to resume clinical trials.





While trials can now resume in the UK, elsewhere remains unclear; says AstraZeneca in a statement:

The Company will continue to work with health authorities across the world and be guided as to when other clinical trials can resume to provide the vaccine broadly, equitably and at no profit during this pandemic

---

Risk sentiment should be improved by this (partially) positive development.