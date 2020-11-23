AstraZeneca says its vaccine prevents average of 70% of coronavirus cases

AstraZeneca says it is to immediately prepare for data regulatory submission





Says two different dosing regimens demonstrated efficacy

One showed a vaccine efficacy of 90%

Combining the two dosing regimens, vaccine is 70.4% effective

Study is based on 131 coronavirus cases in interim analysis

Vaccine can be stored at normal fridge conditions

The firm's CEO claims that the vaccine is 'highly effective' against the coronavirus, although the headline suggests that the development is less great as compared to what we have heard from Pfizer and Moderna over the past two weeks.





But still, the more vaccines being found to be effective against the virus itself, the better it would be for the world in dealing with the health crisis.





The news isn't quite as euphoric as the Pfizer and Moderna efficacy rates, but stock futures have jumped up a little. Though the market reaction in FX is rather muted.



