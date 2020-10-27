Atlanta Fed sees Thursday's US GDP report up 36.2%

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

A look at the GDP forecast from the Atlanta Fed

It's almost time for the first look at Q3 GDP in the United States. The consensus at the moment is 32.0% q/q annualized but the Atlanta Fed's model puts it even higher, at 36.2%, up from 35.3% a week ago.

I think it's a good bet this number beats the consensus but I don't think the market is going to care, or not much. The market is focused on Q4, the election, the virus and beyond; not at looking backwards.

