Atlanta Fed sees Thursday's US GDP report up 36.2%

A look at the GDP forecast from the Atlanta Fed





It's almost time for the first look at Q3 GDP in the United States. The consensus at the moment is 32.0% q/q annualized but the Atlanta Fed's model puts it even higher, at 36.2%, up from 35.3% a week ago.





I think it's a good bet this number beats the consensus but I don't think the market is going to care, or not much. The market is focused on Q4, the election, the virus and beyond; not at looking backwards.

