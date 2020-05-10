AUD - China expected to announce tariffs on some Australian agriculture products

Tensions in the relationship between China and Australia have risen in the wake of the PMs coronavirus comments in preceding weeks.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in lobbying his counterparts for an international inquiry into the origins of the virus.

Now it appears China is potentially proposing to place tariffs on barley imported from Australia. This could be a response to the PM's remarks, using anti-dumping

measures from China as cover to impose the tariffs in retaliation. The bigger issue (unless you're a barley farmer) is if this could extend to other Australian exports to China (China is Australia's biggest export market).





Something to watch.





