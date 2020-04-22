AUD, NZD jump

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Three is not anything clear to account for the pop in the Australian and New Zealand dollars 

Newswires not carrying anything to indicate a catalyst 

We had retail sales data earlier, showing a panic-buying induced surge. This might be enough to return a positive GDP reading for Q1, maybe that's helping AUD ? (I'm only floating that out there, not convinced).

Without a clear catalyst sometimes the best explanation is 'more buyers than sellers' (which infuriates market dynamics pedants but you know what I mean). 


See here for global coronavirus case data
