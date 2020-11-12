AUD traders heads up - PM Morrison to speak today on border re-opening, vaccine distribution
The Australian National Cabinet meets today (virtually)
- This is a meeting of leaders of the federal and state governments
- (and the leaders of the 'territories' also)
The main topics for discussion will be the interstate travel restrictions
- there is a case for a step-up in dismantling these, worst-hit 2nd wave state Victoria has now gone 14 days of no new locally transmitted cases
And also plans for distribution of a vaccine (when it comes.
After the meeting, Prime Minister Morrison will give a press conference.
I suspect there won't be too much in it to impact AUD but be on alert regardless. Timing? Unknown at this stage.