AUD traders heads up - PM Morrison to speak today on border re-opening, vaccine distribution

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The Australian National Cabinet meets today (virtually)

  • This is a meeting of leaders of the federal and state governments
  • (and the leaders of the 'territories' also)
The main topics for discussion will be the interstate travel restrictions
  • there is a case for a step-up in dismantling these, worst-hit 2nd wave state Victoria has now gone 14 days of no new locally transmitted cases 
And also plans for distribution of a vaccine (when it comes.

After the meeting, Prime Minister Morrison will give a press conference.

I suspect there won't be too much in it to impact AUD but be on alert regardless. Timing? Unknown at this stage. 
