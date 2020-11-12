AUD traders heads up - PM Morrison to speak today on border re-opening, vaccine distribution

The Australian National Cabinet meets today (virtually)

This is a meeting of leaders of the federal and state governments

(and the leaders of the 'territories' also)

The main topics for discussion will be the interstate travel restrictions

there is a case for a step-up in dismantling these, worst-hit 2nd wave state Victoria has now gone 14 days of no new locally transmitted cases

And also plans for distribution of a vaccine (when it comes.





After the meeting, Prime Minister Morrison will give a press conference.





I suspect there won't be too much in it to impact AUD but be on alert regardless. Timing? Unknown at this stage.