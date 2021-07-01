AUD to underperform NZD in near term, but gain towards the end of 2021

Westpac outline the factors driving the Australian and New Zealand dollars:

Near-term risks remain negative,

with RBA vs RBNZ trajectory,

and trade and political tensions between Australia and China,

weighing on the cross and dominating Australian commodity outperformance. There's potential for a decline towards 1.06 during the month ahead.

By year end, though, we expect to see it higher at 1.09+.

Elevated global risk sentiment (amid vaccine deployment)

and solid growth in China

should benefit the AUD more than the NZD







---

Weekly candles:



