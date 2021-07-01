AUD to underperform NZD in near term, but gain towards the end of 2021

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Westpac outline the factors driving the Australian and New Zealand dollars:

Near-term risks remain negative, 
  • with RBA vs RBNZ trajectory, 
  • and trade and political tensions between Australia and China, 
  • weighing on the cross and dominating Australian commodity outperformance. There's potential for a decline towards 1.06 during the month ahead. 
By year end, though, we expect to see it higher at 1.09+. 
  • Elevated global risk sentiment (amid vaccine deployment) 
  • and solid growth in China 
should benefit the AUD more than the NZD

---
Weekly candles:
Westpac outline the factors driving the Australian and New Zealand dollars:

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose