Audi says to gradually restart production in Europe in the coming weeks

Audi has ceased production in its European sites since mid-March





"Vehicle production at the Audi sites will be gradually ramped up from the end of April onwards according to a fixed plan. Engine production in Győr already started gradually ramping up again this week. For those employees at the factories in Germany who will only be able to resume their work fully in later phases of the restart, short-time working regulations will continue to apply until then."

This all sounds good but consumer demand will be a key thing to be mindful about in a time like this. Most consumers around the world are finding it difficult to even step out of their houses, so vehicle purchases are certainly not the highest of priorities right now.







See here for global coronavirus case data

But hey, at least production restart is another sign of return to normalcy - somewhat.