AUD/JPY slipping. If you are wondering why …. Thu 21 Nov 2019 01:05:35 GMT Author: Eamonn Sheridan It does appear that a trade deal between the US and China any time soon is looking less likely Just a few of the recent headlines ICYMI …. The verbatim of Trump's latest comments is another sign the deal is falling apartMore headlines that Trump is expected to sign the Hong Kong support bill Trump says he thinks China wants a trade deal more than he does US-China deal is 'in trouble' - CNBCForex risk not liking it, AUD/yen for example. Slow droop though: