AUD/JPY slipping. If you are wondering why ….

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

It does appear that a trade deal between the US and China any time soon is looking less likely  

Just a few of the recent headlines ICYMI …. 
It does appear that a trade deal between the US and China any time soon is looking less likely  



ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose