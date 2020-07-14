AUD/USD forecast to 0.72 over the next 3 months, to 0.73 in 6 - 12 months

Citi with the forecasts, liking the Australian dollar, their their reasoning:

Near term outlook looks more positive

combination of monetary and fiscal easing

positive economic data

helped risk assets recover

we have revised up our 2020 year average GDP forecast to -3.2%

However the risks to AUD are fat tailed

second wave risks

health disappointment

US election

particular worry placed on the evolution of US/China relations

For AUDUSD, the 0.6977 - 0.7040 area is proving difficult to break on the upside while a close below 0.6924 would likely complete a bearish outside day suggesting a possible extension towards the trend line at 0.6858 followed by 0.6770









