AUD/USD forecast to 0.72 over the next 3 months, to 0.73 in 6 - 12 months

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Citi with the forecasts, liking the Australian dollar, their their reasoning:

Near term outlook looks more positive
  • combination of monetary and fiscal easing
  • positive economic data
  • helped risk assets recover
  • we have revised up our 2020 year average GDP forecast to -3.2%
However the risks to AUD are fat tailed
  • second wave risks
  • health disappointment
  • US election
  • particular worry placed on the evolution of US/China relations
For AUDUSD, the 0.6977 - 0.7040 area is proving difficult to break on the upside while a close below 0.6924 would likely complete a bearish outside day suggesting a possible extension towards the trend line at 0.6858 followed by 0.6770



