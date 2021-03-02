AUD/USD forecast to 0.8150, not high enough yet make the RBA angry

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

An updated Australian dollar forecast via CIBC, 0.8150 by the of H1.

Citing (in summary):
  • combination of rebounding domestic activity and much-improved trade and current account positions ... factors (that) have been sustained and now strengthened
  • global reflation enthusiasm
  • a broad rally in commodity prices
  • Policy support has been confirmed to remain for some time yet, and absent a downturn, the positive trend for the AUD should remain intact
  • ongoing yield demand to keep the cross firm
  •  We are aware that AUD levels risk reaching a point that could raise the ire of the RBA. We don't believe we are there yet
RBA Gov Lowe 
An updated Australian dollar forecast via CIBC, 0.8150 by the of H1.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose