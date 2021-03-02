AUD/USD forecast to 0.8150, not high enough yet make the RBA angry
An updated Australian dollar forecast via CIBC, 0.8150 by the of H1.
Citing (in summary):
- combination of rebounding domestic activity and much-improved trade and current account positions ... factors (that) have been sustained and now strengthened
- global reflation enthusiasm
- a broad rally in commodity prices
- Policy support has been confirmed to remain for some time yet, and absent a downturn, the positive trend for the AUD should remain intact
- ongoing yield demand to keep the cross firm
- We are aware that AUD levels risk reaching a point that could raise the ire of the RBA. We don't believe we are there yet
RBA Gov Lowe