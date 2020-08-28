AUD/USD on approach to its post-Powell pop high

Circa 0.7290, with the 0.7300 big figure sitting just behind there as initial resistance as round numbers often are.

AUD is up but its not alone, EUR, GBP, NZD all rising. Trump is giving his acceptance speech with little indication he has much of a plan to deal with the mammoth problems ahead after four years already. Powell indicated during his speech rates will be lower for longer, USD response is weaker as you'd expect.





As an aside, if you have been watching the events you'll have seen the packed-in crowds mainly free of masks and distancing. Herman Cain was one of the high-profile deniers at a campaign rally just like this. He contracted the virus and died, unfortunately influencing many others of his followers to do the same. Its like no lessons have been learned. The US COVID-19 death toll rose to over 180,000 dead today.











