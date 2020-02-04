Australia CBA services PMI 50.6 (prior 49.8), & Composite 50.2 (prior 49.6)

CBA preliminary PMIs for January are here



Sharp improvements for both of these releases, both back into expansion territory









The 'key findings' from the report:

Latest PMI data showed a recovery in Australian service business activity at the start of the year, led by accelerated order book growth. Export services also rose further while firms added more workers in January as backlogs of work continued accumulating. Business confidence strengthened to a four-month high. On the price front, inflationary pressures were solid, with the rise in output prices quickening, driven by greater demand for services.



Pretty upbeat comments those.











