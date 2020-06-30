Australia - CBA/Markit Manufacturing PMI for June (final): 51.2 (vs. preliminary 49.8 & prior 44.0)

The CBA/Markit Manufacturing PMI for June (final) 51.2 preliminary & prior is here

Key points:

Australian manufacturing conditions showed some modest improvement in June, according to the headline PMI figure, as the country relaxed its lockdown measures.

The survey indicated a marked easing in the rates of decline in both production and new orders while confidence rose to a 16-month high on hopes of a further improvement in the coming months.

However, firms were reluctant to invest in new capacity, and instead reduced employment and input purchasing in June to contain costs.



















