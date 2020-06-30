Australia - CBA/Markit Manufacturing PMI for June (final): 51.2 (vs. preliminary 49.8 & prior 44.0)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The CBA/Markit Manufacturing PMI for June (final) 51.2

Earlier:
Key points:
  • Australian manufacturing conditions showed some modest improvement in June, according to the headline PMI figure, as the country relaxed its lockdown measures. 
  • The survey indicated a marked easing in the rates of decline in both production and new orders while confidence rose to a 16-month high on hopes of a further improvement in the coming months. 
  • However, firms were reluctant to invest in new capacity, and instead reduced employment and input purchasing in June to contain costs.
The CBA/Markit Manufacturing PMI for June (final) 51.2preliminary & prior is here



more to come    

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose