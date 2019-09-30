Australia CBA/Markit Manufacturing PMI for September, final: 50.3 (prior 50.9)

Yes, a second Manufacturing PMI for September in Australia

Last week we got the flash reading for September , 49.4, down from August's 50.9

More here:

Earlier today we got the Manufacturing PMi:

OK, back to this CBA/Markit indicator.

Newswire reported it at 49.4, which is incorrect, its 50.3.

'Key findings':

The end of the third quarter saw growth in Australia's manufacturing sector at a survey-record low. A weakening sales trend led to lower production volumes and decreased payroll numbers. Firms also cut back on their purchasing activity while inventories of both inputs and finished goods fell further. Input inflation remained solid, but charges rose only marginally. Business sentiment, while still positive, dropped to a four-month low













