Sydney has announced 44 new local cases in the previous 24 hours.

10 were in isolation for all their infectious period

8 for part of it Do the math, 26 people out and about and the Delta variant is more contagious than the previous, and Australian vaccination rates are low, low, low.





Sydney is the largest city in Australia and the capital of New South Wales state. The NSW Premier has announced tighter restrictions and says she needs people to be shocked by the numbers. Gladys Berejiklian has handled the pandemic with aplomb up to this outbreak and is under pressure, many of her colleagues in government are urging her to loosen restrictions. Assholes. Berejiklian is not taking their crap.









Sydney is currently in lockdown (as it applies to the city its not overly onerous compared with shut ins in other places), planned initially for 2 weeks and it has already been annnoiujnced extended for another week. It'll be extended further, I have no doubt about this. The economic cost continues to mount.





ps. AUD/USD hit its lowest for the year on Thursday US time. Its not all about this issue, but it ain't helping.