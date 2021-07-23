Australia coronavirus - NSW / Sydney report another increased number of new cases

136 new cases in the preceding 24 hours despite tighter lockdown restrictions.

Of those new cases, 53 were in the community for their full infectious period.

Numbers gaining pace over the past fortnight:

50, 77, 112, 89, 97, 65, 97, 111, 105, 98, 78, 110, 124, 136

Current state of affairs has:

137 in hospital

32 in ICU

6 deaths

NSW Premier Gladys Berejikilian says restrictions will not be removed as was planned on July 30. (D'uh)

has called on Australia's Prime Minister to prioritise getting doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Sydney

A 'National Emergency' has been declared in relation to the Sydney outbreak. Sydney is Australia's largest city.