Australia coronavirus - NSW / Sydney report another increased number of new cases

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

136 new cases in the preceding 24 hours despite tighter lockdown restrictions. 

  •  Of those new cases, 53 were in the community for their full infectious period.
Numbers gaining pace over the past fortnight:
  •  50, 77, 112, 89, 97, 65, 97, 111, 105, 98, 78, 110, 124, 136
Current state of affairs has:
  • 137 in hospital
  • 32 in ICU
  • 6 deaths
NSW Premier Gladys Berejikilian says restrictions will not be removed as was planned on July 30.  (D'uh)
  • has called on Australia's Prime Minister to prioritise getting doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Sydney
A 'National Emergency' has been declared in relation to the Sydney outbreak. Sydney is Australia's largest city. 

