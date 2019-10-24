Australia failed to sell all t-notes on offer today. The good news is that its not a default.

Via the Australian Office of Financial Management (AOFM). These guys probably need a new PR company.

The Australian Office of Financial Management (AOFM) held a tender this morning for the issue of $1,000 million of Treasury Notes maturing on 24 January 2020 and $500 million of Treasury Notes maturing on 24 April 2020.

Bids totalling $936 million were received for the 24 January Treasury Notes. $936 million was issued at a weighted average yield of 0.9263 per cent.

Treasury Notes are used as a cash management tool and the AOFM has considerable flexibility around the timing and volume of future Treasury Note issuance. This is because the AOFM maintains a precautionary liquid asset balance in excess of forecast needs at any point in time

.Treasury Notes are a short-term debt instrument and as such are not part of planned issuance to achieve the AOFM's annual funding task.

Today's result is in no way a default by the Commonwealth of Australia.



Australian Office of Financial Management is a part of the Department of the Treasury. It manages the Australian Government's net debt portfolio.

And also seems unaware of how not freak out the market.

(bolding mine)Right then .... what is it they say, never believe anything until its officially denied?