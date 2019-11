Australian CBA Markit preliminary PMIs for November

Manufacturing 49.9

prior 50.0

Services 49.5

prior 50.1

Composite 49.5

prior 50.0

All three drop into contraction. New orders and employment sub-indexes edged just a little higher.

input cost inflation up, but selling prices broadly unchanged (companies leaving prices unchanged due to weak demand.





Little AUD impact from the release.