Australia is to access another 4 million Pfizer doses
Local media report of a 'swap' deal with the UK.
Pfizer is the preferred vaccine amongst people here, AZ is the less desirable choice. Supply of the Pfizer product has been tight, so these additional doses will be welcome
4m doses said to arrive "ASAP, within days" (no other time indication given) ... 4m to be returned to the UK later.
Boris got Tim Tams in return?
Tim Tams are an Australian biscuit/cookie ... if you ever get a chance, try one (or more).