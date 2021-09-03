Australia is to access another 4 million Pfizer doses

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Local media report of a 'swap' deal with the UK. 

Pfizer is the preferred vaccine amongst people here, AZ is the less desirable choice. Supply of the Pfizer product has been tight, so these additional doses will be welcome

4m doses said to arrive "ASAP, within days" (no other time indication given) ... 4m to be returned to the UK  later. 


Boris got Tim Tams in return?
Local media report of a 'swap' deal with the UK. Tim Tams are an Australian biscuit/cookie ... if you ever get a chance, try one (or more). 

